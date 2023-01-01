Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bacon egg sandwiches in
Verona
/
Verona
/
Bacon Egg Sandwiches
Verona restaurants that serve bacon egg sandwiches
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Lakeside Deli Verona
542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
Avg 4.7
(505 reviews)
Bacon & Egg Sandwich
$7.99
More about Lakeside Deli Verona
Verona American Grill
676 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
Avg 3.5
(72 reviews)
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$11.00
More about Verona American Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Verona
Mozzarella Sticks
Egg Sandwiches
Steak Sandwiches
Pies
Mac And Cheese
Salmon
Cheesecake
Chocolate Cake
More near Verona to explore
Montclair
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Paterson
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Passaic
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Bloomfield
No reviews yet
West Orange
Avg 3.7
(7 restaurants)
Fairfield
No reviews yet
Roseland
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
South Orange
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1921 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(369 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(951 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(385 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(571 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston