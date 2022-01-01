Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Verona

Verona restaurants that serve cheese fries

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Avenue Bistro

558 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona

Avg 4.4 (132 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$7.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Lakeside Deli

542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 4.7 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Fries$4.99
Crinkle Cut French Fries topped with Shredded Melted Mozzarella Cheese
