Chicken francese in Verona

Verona restaurants
Verona restaurants that serve chicken francese

Lakeside Deli image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Lakeside Deli

542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 4.7 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Francese over Pasta$34.99
Chicken Francese Family Meal - Flash Sale$24.99
Friday Family Meal Special With THOWBACK PRICING:
Chicken Francese Family Meal with Roasted Potatoes, Sautéed String Beans & Carrots served with Garlic Bread. Special Price of of $24.99 available ONLINE ONLY for Friday, April 29 with limited quantities available.
More about Lakeside Deli
Main pic

 

Verona Inn

624 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Francese$18.00
Lemon and butter sauce served with garlic mashed potatoes and side garden salad
More about Verona Inn

