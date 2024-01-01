Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Verona

Verona restaurants
Verona restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Jimmy's Family Kitchen

125 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$24.00
Ala vodka, penne
More about Jimmy's Family Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Lakeside Deli Verona

542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 4.7 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana over Pasta$34.99
Drunken' Chicken Parmigiana over Pasta$34.99
More about Lakeside Deli Verona

