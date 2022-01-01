Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Verona

Verona restaurants
Verona restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Lakeside Deli

542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 4.7 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast served on choice of bread topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo or your choice of toppings.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.49
Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$10.99
More about Lakeside Deli
Main pic

 

Verona Inn

624 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sriracha Chicken Sandwich$13.75
Grilled breast of chicken, roasted red peppers, broccoli rabe, fresh mozzarella & Sriacha mayo
Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich$13.75
Buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with fried pickles, lettuce, tomato, coleslaw & Sriacha mayonnaise drizzle
More about Verona Inn
Verona Diner image

 

Verona Diner

676 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 3.5 (72 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parm Sandwich$13.95
Crispy chicken tender, melted mozzarella cheese, and homemade marinara on a pressed chiabatta. Served with French fries.
More about Verona Diner

