Chicken sandwiches in Verona

PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Lakeside Deli
542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast served on choice of bread topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo or your choice of toppings.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.49
|Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
|$10.99
Verona Inn
624 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
|Sriracha Chicken Sandwich
|$13.75
Grilled breast of chicken, roasted red peppers, broccoli rabe, fresh mozzarella & Sriacha mayo
|Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich
|$13.75
Buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with fried pickles, lettuce, tomato, coleslaw & Sriacha mayonnaise drizzle