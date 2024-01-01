Chicken soup in Verona

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Lakeside Deli Verona
542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
Avg 4.7
(505 reviews)
Chicken Tortellini Soup
$0.00
Chicken Noodle Soup
Verona American Grill
676 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
Avg 3.5
(72 reviews)
lemon Chicken soup
$10.00
