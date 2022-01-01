Chicken tenders in Verona
Verona restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Avenue Bistro
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Avenue Bistro
558 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona
|KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES
|$8.00
More about Lakeside Deli
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Lakeside Deli
542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
|Chicken Fingers
|$7.99
Breaded Chicken Fingers served with a side of honey mustard. Select "Make it a Platter" to add fries and side coleslaw.
|Thursday Family Meal
|$32.99
Fundraiser Thursday: February 3rd
Supporting Verona High School Field Hockey
Rigatoni Italiano, served with salad & bread. $32.99 (Rigatoni with sausage, sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and spinach in garlic sauce white wine sauce)
|Roast Beef, Turkey, Swiss Sloppy
Triple decker sandwich with coleslaw, Russian dressing and mustard on rye bread garnished with a tooth-picked olive
More about Cheesesteaks & Shakes
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cheesesteaks & Shakes
308 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
|Chicken Tenders
|$6.49
Classic chicken tender made from black label white meat chicken breast, served with a side of honey mustard.