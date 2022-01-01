Chili in Verona
Verona restaurants that serve chili
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Avenue Bistro
558 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona
|Campfire Chili
|$8.00
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$7.00
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cheesesteaks & Shakes
308 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
|Chili Burger
|$11.74
topped with homemade chili
|Homemade Rib-eye Chili
|$5.95
Homemade chili made with rib-eye. No beans.
|Homemade Chili Mac & Cheese
|$9.49
Traditional Mac & Cheese mixed with our homemade rib-eye chili.