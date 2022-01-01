Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Verona

Verona restaurants
Toast

Verona restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Avenue Bistro

558 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona

Avg 4.4 (132 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Campfire Chili$8.00
Chili Cheese Fries$7.00
More about Avenue Bistro
Main pic

 

Verona Inn

624 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Three Bean Chili$6.00
More about Verona Inn
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cheesesteaks & Shakes

308 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 4 (43 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Burger$11.74
topped with homemade chili
Homemade Rib-eye Chili$5.95
Homemade chili made with rib-eye. No beans.
Homemade Chili Mac & Cheese$9.49
Traditional Mac & Cheese mixed with our homemade rib-eye chili.
More about Cheesesteaks & Shakes

