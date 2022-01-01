Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Verona

Go
Verona restaurants
Toast

Verona restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Lakeside Deli Verona

542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 4.7 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Sun Chips Garden Salsa
More about Lakeside Deli Verona
Main pic

 

The Verona Inn

624 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$6.00
More about The Verona Inn

Browse other tasty dishes in Verona

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

French Fries

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Fried Pickles

Chicken Salad

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Verona to explore

Montclair

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Paterson

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Passaic

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (57 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston