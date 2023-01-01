Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Verona

Verona restaurants
Verona restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Avenue Bistro

558 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona

Avg 4.4 (132 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.00
More about Avenue Bistro
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Lakeside Deli Verona

542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 4.7 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Individual Chocolate Mousse - 4 oz cup$4.95
More about Lakeside Deli Verona

