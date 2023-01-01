Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Verona

Verona restaurants
Toast

Verona restaurants that serve coleslaw

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Lakeside Deli Verona

542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 4.7 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw by Weight$0.00
Coleslaw - 4oz Side$2.50
More about Lakeside Deli Verona
Verona American Grill

676 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 3.5 (72 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw$5.00
More about Verona American Grill

