Coleslaw in
Verona
/
Verona
/
Coleslaw
Verona restaurants that serve coleslaw
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Lakeside Deli Verona
542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
Avg 4.7
(505 reviews)
Coleslaw by Weight
$0.00
Coleslaw - 4oz Side
$2.50
More about Lakeside Deli Verona
Verona American Grill
676 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
Avg 3.5
(72 reviews)
Coleslaw
$5.00
More about Verona American Grill
