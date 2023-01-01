Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crab cakes in
Verona
/
Verona
/
Crab Cakes
Verona restaurants that serve crab cakes
The Verona Inn
624 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
No reviews yet
Crab Cake Sandwich
$14.00
More about The Verona Inn
Verona American Grill
676 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
Avg 3.5
(72 reviews)
Crab Cakes
$14.00
More about Verona American Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Verona
Cheeseburgers
Honey Chicken
Lobsters
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Pies
Chili
Chocolate Cake
Salmon
More near Verona to explore
Montclair
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Paterson
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Passaic
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
West Orange
Avg 3.7
(7 restaurants)
Fairfield
No reviews yet
Roseland
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
South Orange
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1893 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(365 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(948 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(379 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(308 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(569 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston