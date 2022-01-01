Crispy chicken in Verona

Go
Verona restaurants
Toast

Verona restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Main pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Avenue Bistro

558 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona

Avg 4.4 (132 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken$14.00
More about Avenue Bistro
Crispy Chicken Wings 12 pieces image

 

Bloom - NJ

648 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Wings 12 pieces$25.00
Organic chicken wings
choice of salt & pepper, soy garlic or sweet & spicy
More about Bloom - NJ

Browse other tasty dishes in Verona

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Verona to explore

Montclair

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Paterson

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Passaic

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

South Orange

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston