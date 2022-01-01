French toast in Verona
Verona restaurants that serve french toast
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Avenue Bistro
558 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona
|French Toast Club
|$12.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Lakeside Deli
542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
|French Toast
|$5.99
3 Slices of traditional French Toast served with butter and syrup. Option to add breakfast meat and home-fries for additional charge.
Bloom - NJ
648 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
|French Toast
|$15.00
Brioche Pullman, candied pecan, caramelized apple, served with organic Canadian maple syrup.