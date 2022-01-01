Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Verona

Verona restaurants
Toast

Verona restaurants that serve french toast

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Avenue Bistro

558 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona

Avg 4.4 (132 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast Club$12.00
More about Avenue Bistro
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Lakeside Deli

542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 4.7 (505 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$5.99
3 Slices of traditional French Toast served with butter and syrup. Option to add breakfast meat and home-fries for additional charge.
More about Lakeside Deli
Bloom - NJ

648 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$15.00
Brioche Pullman, candied pecan, caramelized apple, served with organic Canadian maple syrup.
More about Bloom - NJ
Verona Diner

676 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 3.5 (72 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's French Toast$7.95
More about Verona Diner

