Kale salad in
Verona
/
Verona
/
Kale Salad
Verona restaurants that serve kale salad
BLOOM
648 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
No reviews yet
Kale Salad
$15.00
Organic kale, Quinoa, Dried Cranberry, garlic chip and Miso dressing
More about BLOOM
Verona American Grill
676 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
Avg 3.5
(72 reviews)
Flowering Kale salad
$15.00
More about Verona American Grill
