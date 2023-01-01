Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Verona

Go
Verona restaurants
Toast

Verona restaurants that serve kale salad

Kale Salad image

 

BLOOM

648 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Salad$15.00
Organic kale, Quinoa, Dried Cranberry, garlic chip and Miso dressing
More about BLOOM
Main pic

 

Verona American Grill

676 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 3.5 (72 reviews)
Takeout
Flowering Kale salad$15.00
More about Verona American Grill

