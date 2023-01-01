Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lobsters in
Verona
/
Verona
/
Lobsters
Verona restaurants that serve lobsters
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Avenue Bistro
558 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona
Avg 4.4
(132 reviews)
Lobster roll
$26.00
Cold Maine-style lobster salad in a buttered, toasted roll. Served with Old Bay fries.
More about Avenue Bistro
The Verona Inn
624 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
No reviews yet
Lobster Bisque
$8.00
More about The Verona Inn
Browse other tasty dishes in Verona
Pretzels
Shrimp Salad
French Onion Soup
French Fries
Mahi Mahi
Grilled Chicken
Salmon
Honey Chicken
More near Verona to explore
Montclair
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Paterson
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Passaic
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
West Orange
Avg 3.7
(7 restaurants)
Fairfield
No reviews yet
South Orange
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Roseland
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1849 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(349 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(930 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(367 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(299 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(555 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston