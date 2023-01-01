Lobsters in Verona

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Avenue Bistro

558 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona

Avg 4.4 (132 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster roll$26.00
Cold Maine-style lobster salad in a buttered, toasted roll. Served with Old Bay fries.
More about Avenue Bistro
Main pic

 

The Verona Inn

624 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Bisque$8.00
More about The Verona Inn

