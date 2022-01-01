Mac and cheese in Verona
Verona restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Avenue Bistro
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Avenue Bistro
558 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
More about Bloom - NJ
Bloom - NJ
648 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
|Mac and Cheese
|$13.00
Our creamy mac and cheese (Gruyere and Fontina) comes with bacon and topped with bread crumbs.
More about Cheesesteaks & Shakes
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cheesesteaks & Shakes
308 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
|Mac & Cheese (side order)
|$5.95
Smaller order of our traditional Mac & Cheese.
|Broccoli Mac & Cheese
|$8.49
Broccoli, mac & cheese.
|Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$10.49
Sliced chicken breast, fried or grilled, buffalo sauce, and bleu cheese mixed with a traditional mac & cheese.