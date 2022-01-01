Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Verona

Toast

Verona restaurants that serve mac and cheese

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Avenue Bistro

558 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona

Avg 4.4 (132 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$12.00
More about Avenue Bistro
Bloom - NJ

648 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mac and Cheese$13.00
Our creamy mac and cheese (Gruyere and Fontina) comes with bacon and topped with bread crumbs.
More about Bloom - NJ
Verona Inn

624 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Mac & Cheese$8.00
More about Verona Inn
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cheesesteaks & Shakes

308 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 4 (43 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese (side order)$5.95
Smaller order of our traditional Mac & Cheese.
Broccoli Mac & Cheese$8.49
Broccoli, mac & cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese$10.49
Sliced chicken breast, fried or grilled, buffalo sauce, and bleu cheese mixed with a traditional mac & cheese.
More about Cheesesteaks & Shakes

