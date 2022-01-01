Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Verona

Verona restaurants
Toast

Verona restaurants that serve mahi mahi

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Avenue Bistro

558 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona

Avg 4.4 (132 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Mahi-Mahi$24.00
Broiled Mahi-Mahi filet, white wine, lemon, butter, garlic, blistered tomatoes. Served over linguini.
More about Avenue Bistro
The Verona Inn

624 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mahi Mahi Tacos$16.00
More about The Verona Inn

