Mahi mahi in
Verona
/
Verona
/
Mahi Mahi
Verona restaurants that serve mahi mahi
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Avenue Bistro
558 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona
Avg 4.4
(132 reviews)
Grilled Mahi-Mahi
$24.00
Broiled Mahi-Mahi filet, white wine, lemon, butter, garlic, blistered tomatoes. Served over linguini.
More about Avenue Bistro
The Verona Inn
624 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
No reviews yet
Mahi Mahi Tacos
$16.00
More about The Verona Inn
