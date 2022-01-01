Pancakes in Verona

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Verona restaurants that serve pancakes
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Avenue Bistro
558 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona
Avg 4.4
(132 reviews)
Chocolate chip pancakes
$9.00
Kids Pancakes
$6.00
More about Avenue Bistro
Verona Diner
676 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
Avg 3.5
(72 reviews)
Short Stack Pancakes
$6.95
Silver Dollar Pancakes
$7.95
Chocolate Chips Pancakes
$9.95
More about Verona Diner
