Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Verona

Go
Verona restaurants
Toast

Verona restaurants that serve pancakes

Main pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Avenue Bistro

558 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona

Avg 4.4 (132 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate chip pancakes$9.00
Kids Pancakes$6.00
More about Avenue Bistro
Verona Diner image

 

Verona Diner

676 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 3.5 (72 reviews)
Takeout
Short Stack Pancakes$6.95
Silver Dollar Pancakes$7.95
Chocolate Chips Pancakes$9.95
More about Verona Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Verona

Cheese Fries

Cobb Salad

Steak Sandwiches

Pies

French Onion Soup

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Pickles

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Verona to explore

Montclair

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Paterson

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Passaic

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (858 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston