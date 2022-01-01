Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastrami reuben in Verona

Go
Verona restaurants
Toast

Verona restaurants that serve pastrami reuben

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Lakeside Deli

542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 4.7 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Pastrami Reuben$11.99
More about Lakeside Deli
Verona Diner image

 

Verona Diner

676 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 3.5 (72 reviews)
Takeout
Pastrami Reuben$13.95
Thinly sliced pastrami, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye. Served with French fries.
More about Verona Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Verona

Penne

Salmon

Nachos

French Toast

Cobb Salad

Fish And Chips

Caesar Salad

Garden Salad

Map

More near Verona to explore

Montclair

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Paterson

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Passaic

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (858 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston