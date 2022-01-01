Philly cheesesteaks in Verona
Verona restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Lakeside Deli
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Lakeside Deli
542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
|Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
|$12.49
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$12.49
More about Cheesesteaks & Shakes
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cheesesteaks & Shakes
308 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
|Famous Philly Cheesesteak
|$15.49
Freshly sliced rib-eye with whiz, peppers and onions.
|Famous Italian Philly Cheesesteak
|$10.95
Freshly sliced rib-eye with provolone, hot cherry peppers, and onions.