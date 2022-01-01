Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Verona

Verona restaurants
Verona restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Lakeside Deli

542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 4.7 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$12.49
Philly Cheesesteak$12.49
More about Lakeside Deli
Famous Philly Cheesesteak image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cheesesteaks & Shakes

308 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 4 (43 reviews)
Takeout
Famous Philly Cheesesteak$15.49
Freshly sliced rib-eye with whiz, peppers and onions.
Famous Italian Philly Cheesesteak$10.95
Freshly sliced rib-eye with provolone, hot cherry peppers, and onions.
More about Cheesesteaks & Shakes

