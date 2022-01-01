Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Verona

Verona restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Lakeside Deli image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Lakeside Deli

542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 4.7 (505 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.99
More about Lakeside Deli
Main pic

 

Verona Inn

624 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.75
Smoked shredded pork with KC style BBQ sauce
More about Verona Inn

