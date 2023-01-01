Risotto in Verona

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Verona restaurants that serve risotto
BLOOM
648 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
No reviews yet
Lobster Kimchi Risotto
$36.00
creamy arborio rice, kimchi stock, mascarpone
More about BLOOM
Verona American Grill
676 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
Avg 3.5
(72 reviews)
Wild Mushroom Risotto
$28.00
Pappardelle pasta tossed in a slow simmered meat sauce.
More about Verona American Grill
