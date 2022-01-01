Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Verona

Go
Verona restaurants
Toast

Verona restaurants that serve salmon

Main pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Avenue Bistro

558 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona

Avg 4.4 (132 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon$26.00
More about Avenue Bistro
Item pic

 

Bloom - NJ

648 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$32.00
Served with crispy purple potatoes, lemongrass beurre blanc, string beans and a kimchi salad
More about Bloom - NJ

Browse other tasty dishes in Verona

Chicken Caesar Wraps

French Toast

Cheeseburgers

Paninis

Chicken Salad

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Ham Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Verona to explore

Montclair

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Paterson

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Passaic

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (858 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston