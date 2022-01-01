Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salmon in
Verona
/
Verona
/
Salmon
Verona restaurants that serve salmon
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Avenue Bistro
558 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona
Avg 4.4
(132 reviews)
Salmon
$26.00
More about Avenue Bistro
Bloom - NJ
648 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
No reviews yet
Salmon
$32.00
Served with crispy purple potatoes, lemongrass beurre blanc, string beans and a kimchi salad
More about Bloom - NJ
