Short ribs in Verona

Verona restaurants
Verona restaurants that serve short ribs

BLOOM

648 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib$33.00
Tender braised short rib, carrot puree, and crispy potatoes
More about BLOOM
Verona American Grill

676 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 3.5 (72 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib Burger$20.00
More about Verona American Grill

