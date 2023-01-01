Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Short ribs in
Verona
/
Verona
/
Short Ribs
Verona restaurants that serve short ribs
BLOOM
648 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
No reviews yet
Short Rib
$33.00
Tender braised short rib, carrot puree, and crispy potatoes
More about BLOOM
Verona American Grill
676 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
Avg 3.5
(72 reviews)
Short Rib Burger
$20.00
More about Verona American Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Verona
Penne
Mozzarella Sticks
Nachos
Garden Salad
Steak Sandwiches
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken
