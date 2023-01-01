Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tacos in
Verona
/
Verona
/
Shrimp Tacos
Verona restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
The Verona Inn
624 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
No reviews yet
Mango Shrimp Tacos
$17.00
More about The Verona Inn
Verona American Grill
676 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
Avg 3.5
(72 reviews)
Shrimp Tacos
$18.00
grilled shrimp, cabbage, pico, white corn tortilla, goat cheese, avocado, chipotle aioli
More about Verona American Grill
