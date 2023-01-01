Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Spinach salad in
Verona
/
Verona
/
Spinach Salad
Verona restaurants that serve spinach salad
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Lakeside Deli Verona
542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
Avg 4.7
(505 reviews)
Spinach Salad
$9.99
Tomato, red onion, bacon, sliced egg and croutons over a bed of fresh spinach.
More about Lakeside Deli Verona
The Verona Inn
624 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
No reviews yet
Baby Spinach Salad
$12.00
More about The Verona Inn
