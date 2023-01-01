Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Verona

Verona restaurants
Toast

Verona restaurants that serve spinach salad

Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Lakeside Deli Verona

542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 4.7 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$9.99
Tomato, red onion, bacon, sliced egg and croutons over a bed of fresh spinach.
More about Lakeside Deli Verona
Main pic

 

The Verona Inn

624 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baby Spinach Salad$12.00
More about The Verona Inn

