Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Verona

Go
Verona restaurants
Toast

Verona restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Consumer pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Avenue Bistro

558 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona

Avg 4.4 (132 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
More about Avenue Bistro
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Lakeside Deli Verona

542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 4.7 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
More about Lakeside Deli Verona

Browse other tasty dishes in Verona

Chili

Tiramisu

Chicken Wraps

Crab Cakes

Grilled Chicken

Nachos

Blt Wraps

Baby Back Ribs

Map

More near Verona to explore

Montclair

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Paterson

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Passaic

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

Fairfield

No reviews yet

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2005 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (381 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1009 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (400 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (584 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston