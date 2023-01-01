Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Verona
/
Verona
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Verona restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Avenue Bistro
558 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona
Avg 4.4
(132 reviews)
Side Sweet Potato Fries
$8.00
More about Avenue Bistro
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Lakeside Deli Verona
542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
Avg 4.7
(505 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.99
More about Lakeside Deli Verona
