Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Verona

Go
Verona restaurants
Toast

Verona restaurants that serve tacos

Main pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Avenue Bistro

558 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona

Avg 4.4 (132 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Los Tacos$12.00
More about Avenue Bistro
036490de-b4a9-4c9f-9eab-e4a365c4e36b image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Lakeside Deli

542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 4.7 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Tuesday$29.99
TACO TUESDAY! May 31st
Chicken and Beef Tacos served with seasoned yellow rice and toppings of lettuce, tomatoes, shredded Cheddar/Jack blend cheese, salsa & sour cream. Includes both 6 soft shells and 6 hard shells. (no salad or bread)
Pint of Taco Ground Chicken$9.99
Pint of Taco Ground Beef$9.99
More about Lakeside Deli
Item pic

 

Bloom - NJ

648 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bulgogi taco$21.00
Special soy sauce marinated thinly sliced beef, wasabi coleslaw and sour cream
Bulgogi Taco$21.00
Soy marinated beef, wasabi coleslaw, sour cream
More about Bloom - NJ
Main pic

 

Verona Inn

624 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

No reviews yet
Takeout
V.I. Signature Tacos$13.00
Marinated chicken in soft flour or corn tortillas with lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo & lima crema
More about Verona Inn

Browse other tasty dishes in Verona

Tuna Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Garden Salad

Caesar Salad

Chili

Pastrami Reuben

French Fries

Map

More near Verona to explore

Montclair

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Paterson

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Passaic

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (858 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston