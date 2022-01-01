Tacos in Verona
Verona restaurants that serve tacos
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Avenue Bistro
558 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona
|Los Tacos
|$12.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Lakeside Deli
542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
|Taco Tuesday
|$29.99
TACO TUESDAY! May 31st
Chicken and Beef Tacos served with seasoned yellow rice and toppings of lettuce, tomatoes, shredded Cheddar/Jack blend cheese, salsa & sour cream. Includes both 6 soft shells and 6 hard shells. (no salad or bread)
|Pint of Taco Ground Chicken
|$9.99
|Pint of Taco Ground Beef
|$9.99
Bloom - NJ
648 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
|Bulgogi taco
|$21.00
Special soy sauce marinated thinly sliced beef, wasabi coleslaw and sour cream
