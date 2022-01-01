Go
Toast

Verona Ristorante

Verona Ristorante Italiano, a new BYOB restaurant in Downtown Haddonfield New Jersey, bringing modern renditions of classic Southern Italian and Sicilian cuisine. The establishment will offer brunch and dinner 7 days a week. The second floor will serve as a special events or conference room. Under the culinary direction of Chef Arthur, a Le Cordon Bleu Graduate, the establishment brings the love of food and people.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

141 Kings Hwy E • $$

Avg 4.8 (658 reviews)

Popular Items

Golden Beet Salad$9.00
Mussels Verona$12.00
Kids Ch.Parm$12.00
Caprese Salad$10.00
Swordfish Steak$31.00
Chicken Picatta$19.00
Canolli$8.00
Spumoni$9.00
Lobster Ravioli$24.00
Gnocci Ragu$19.00

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Corkage Fee
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

141 Kings Hwy E

Haddonfield NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Valente's Cucina

No reviews yet

Valente’s Cucina is a boutique restaurant featuring Abruzzese-inspired small plates with a modern twist and wine pairings.

King's Road Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Animo Juice and Burrito Bar

No reviews yet

Live Well.
Eat Well.

El Nopalito

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston