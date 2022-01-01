Verona Ristorante
Verona Ristorante Italiano, a new BYOB restaurant in Downtown Haddonfield New Jersey, bringing modern renditions of classic Southern Italian and Sicilian cuisine. The establishment will offer brunch and dinner 7 days a week. The second floor will serve as a special events or conference room. Under the culinary direction of Chef Arthur, a Le Cordon Bleu Graduate, the establishment brings the love of food and people.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
141 Kings Hwy E • $$
141 Kings Hwy E
Haddonfield NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
