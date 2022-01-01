Verona restaurants you'll love
Verona's top cuisines
Must-try Verona restaurants
Wiscow Verona
1050 N. Edge Trail, Verona
14" Deluxe Pizza
|$21.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions and Green Peppers
Build Your Own Mac
|$12.29
White cheddar macaroni and cheese topped with panko breadcrumbs.
14" Veggie Pizza
|$20.99
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper and Tomato
Milio's
1011 N Edge Trail, Verona
#15 Turkey Bacon Guac
|$7.39
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, spinach & tomatoes
#3 Big KaTuna
|$6.29
Homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet "secret" sauce & Hellmann's® mayo, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes & alfalfa sprouts
#8 The Big Steer
|$7.39
Thinly-shaved roast beef, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, Dijon mustard & Hellmann's® mayo
Monk's Bar and Grill
1050 North Edge Trail, Verona
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.29
Chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
14" Create-Your-Own Pizza
|$13.99
Choose your size, crust, and toppings.
20 Smoked Bone-In Wings
|$25.99
Naked bone-in wings with your choice of sauce on the side.
GRILL
Riley Tavern
8205 Riley-Klevenville Rd, Verona
Featured Pizza: Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Today's Bacon Cheeseburger feature starts with marinara and ground beef layered with onions, pickles, and a drizzle of yellow mustard smothered in our five cheese blend. We're topping this feature with a sprinkle of cheddar and bacon crumbles.
Featured Pizza: Hoagies & Grinders
|$15.00
This tasty feature starts with a garlic butter base topped with sliced ham, turkey, salami, Giardiniera and a five cheese blend!
Featured Pizza: Green & Gold
|$15.00
This jalapeno popper inspired pizza starts with a seasoned cream cheese base with onions and our five cheese blend. Atop this cheesy layer we sprinkle a golden layer of shredded cheddar and jalapeno slices. And, what the heck...let's throw some bacon on there too!
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
958 Liberty Dr, Verona
Mad Town Cod Fish Fry
|$15.00
Hand battered, tartar, 2 sides
Smokehouse Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
Smoked pulled pork, toasted bun, pickle spear, coleslaw garnish, fries
Cornbread Muffins
|$4.50
5 per order
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gus's Diner
110 Keenan Court, Verona
Paws and Go EATS
234 Wildcat Way, Verona
5th Quarter Sports Bar & Grill
161 Horizon Dr, Verona
Boulder Brewpub
950 Kimball Ln, Verona
Good Company
3730 Manistee Way, Verona