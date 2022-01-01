Verona restaurants you'll love

Verona restaurants
Verona's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Verona restaurants

Wiscow Verona image

 

Wiscow Verona

1050 N. Edge Trail, Verona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
14" Deluxe Pizza$21.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions and Green Peppers
Build Your Own Mac$12.29
White cheddar macaroni and cheese topped with panko breadcrumbs.
14" Veggie Pizza$20.99
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper and Tomato
More about Wiscow Verona
Milio's image

 

Milio's

1011 N Edge Trail, Verona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#15 Turkey Bacon Guac$7.39
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, spinach & tomatoes
#3 Big KaTuna$6.29
Homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet "secret" sauce & Hellmann's® mayo, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes & alfalfa sprouts
#8 The Big Steer$7.39
Thinly-shaved roast beef, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, Dijon mustard & Hellmann's® mayo
More about Milio's
Monk's Bar and Grill image

 

Monk's Bar and Grill

1050 North Edge Trail, Verona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.29
Chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
14" Create-Your-Own Pizza$13.99
Choose your size, crust, and toppings.
20 Smoked Bone-In Wings$25.99
Naked bone-in wings with your choice of sauce on the side.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill
Riley Tavern image

GRILL

Riley Tavern

8205 Riley-Klevenville Rd, Verona

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Featured Pizza: Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
Today's Bacon Cheeseburger feature starts with marinara and ground beef layered with onions, pickles, and a drizzle of yellow mustard smothered in our five cheese blend. We're topping this feature with a sprinkle of cheddar and bacon crumbles.
Featured Pizza: Hoagies & Grinders$15.00
This tasty feature starts with a garlic butter base topped with sliced ham, turkey, salami, Giardiniera and a five cheese blend!
Featured Pizza: Green & Gold$15.00
This jalapeno popper inspired pizza starts with a seasoned cream cheese base with onions and our five cheese blend. Atop this cheesy layer we sprinkle a golden layer of shredded cheddar and jalapeno slices. And, what the heck...let's throw some bacon on there too!
More about Riley Tavern
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

958 Liberty Dr, Verona

Avg 4.5 (75 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mad Town Cod Fish Fry$15.00
Hand battered, tartar, 2 sides
Smokehouse Pork Sandwich$11.00
Smoked pulled pork, toasted bun, pickle spear, coleslaw garnish, fries
Cornbread Muffins$4.50
5 per order
More about North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
Gus's Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gus's Diner

110 Keenan Court, Verona

Avg 4.3 (1206 reviews)
Takeout
More about Gus's Diner
Paws and Go EATS image

 

Paws and Go EATS

234 Wildcat Way, Verona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Paws and Go EATS
5th Quarter Sports Bar & Grill image

 

5th Quarter Sports Bar & Grill

161 Horizon Dr, Verona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about 5th Quarter Sports Bar & Grill
Boulder Brewpub image

 

Boulder Brewpub

950 Kimball Ln, Verona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Boulder Brewpub
Restaurant banner

 

Good Company

3730 Manistee Way, Verona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Good Company

