Bacon cheeseburgers in Verona
Verona restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Monk's Bar and Grill
Monk's Bar and Grill
1050 North Edge Trail, Verona
|Boneless Wings
|$11.99
We season, bake and fry to order! Enjoy our traditional or boneless wings plain or tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub with a side of ranch dressing.
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|$12.29
Crispy chicken tenders wrapped in a fresh tomato basil tortilla, stuffed with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.29
Chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
More about Riley Tavern
GRILL
Riley Tavern
8205 Riley-Klevenville Rd, Verona
|Featured Pizza: Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Today's Bacon Cheeseburger feature starts with marinara and ground beef layered with onions, pickles, and a drizzle of yellow mustard smothered in our five cheese blend. We're topping this feature with a sprinkle of cheddar and bacon crumbles.
|Featured Pizza: Meat Me at the Riley
|$15.00
The Meat Me at the Riley is a four meat pizza with Canadian bacon, spicy sausage, and five cheese blend topped with 'roni cups and bacon crumbles!
|Featured Pizza: Green & Gold
|$15.00
This jalapeno popper inspired pizza starts with a seasoned cream cheese base with onions and our five cheese blend. Atop this cheesy layer we sprinkle a golden layer of shredded cheddar and jalapeno slices. And, what the heck...let's throw some bacon on there too!