Brisket in Verona
Verona restaurants that serve brisket
More about Monk's Bar and Grill
Monk's Bar and Grill
1050 North Edge Trail, Verona
|Brisket Mac & Cheese
|$15.49
Tender beef brisket atop rich white cheddar macaroni and cheese, sprinkled with BBQ seasoning and panko breadcrumbs.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.49
Smoked brisket, sweet BBQ sauce, melted Gouda cheese, lettuce and tomato.
|Smoked Brisket Burger
|$14.89
Smoked brisket, bacon, Gouda cheese, lettuce, and tomato with sweet BBQ sauce and topped with a deep-fried pickle spear.