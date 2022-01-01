Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Verona

Verona restaurants
Toast

Verona restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Monk's Bar and Grill

1050 North Edge Trail, Verona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Chef Salad$13.49
Greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion,
sliced egg, cheddar cheese, diced ham
and topped with a sliced crispy chicken
fillet - with choice of dressing.
Santa Fe Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh greens with red onion, fresh avocado, and cheddar cheese. Topped with our marinated grilled chicken, black bean corn salsa, and tri-colored tortilla strips. Served with spicy ranch dressing.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

958 Liberty Dr, Verona

Avg 4.5 (75 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoky Smoky Chicken Salad$13.00
smoked chicken breast, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, corn-red pepper salsa, cheddar, cajun ranch dressing, smoky smoky barbecue sauce, crispy tortilla chips
More about North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

