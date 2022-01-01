Chicken salad in Verona
Verona restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Monk's Bar and Grill
Monk's Bar and Grill
1050 North Edge Trail, Verona
|Crispy Chicken Chef Salad
|$13.49
Greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion,
sliced egg, cheddar cheese, diced ham
and topped with a sliced crispy chicken
fillet - with choice of dressing.
|Santa Fe Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Fresh greens with red onion, fresh avocado, and cheddar cheese. Topped with our marinated grilled chicken, black bean corn salsa, and tri-colored tortilla strips. Served with spicy ranch dressing.
More about North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
958 Liberty Dr, Verona
|Smoky Smoky Chicken Salad
|$13.00
smoked chicken breast, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, corn-red pepper salsa, cheddar, cajun ranch dressing, smoky smoky barbecue sauce, crispy tortilla chips