Chicken sandwiches in Verona

Verona restaurants
Toast

Verona restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Monk's Bar and Grill

1050 North Edge Trail, Verona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
California Chicken Sandwich$12.49
Swiss cheese, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato and garlic mayo.
Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.49
With Monk’s signature pickles and classic
mayo.
Southwest Chicken Sandwich$12.69
Cajun spices, crisp bacon, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and spicy ranch dressing.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

958 Liberty Dr, Verona

Avg 4.5 (75 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
North & South Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Fried chicken breast, Nashville style hot sauce, cayenne mayo, lettuce, pickles, toasted bun, with fries
Chicken Club Sandwich$12.50
Smoked chicken breast, cheddar, bacon, Carolina honey mustard sauce, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun, fries
More about North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

Madison

