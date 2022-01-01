Chicken sandwiches in Verona
Verona restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Monk's Bar and Grill
Monk's Bar and Grill
1050 North Edge Trail, Verona
|California Chicken Sandwich
|$12.49
Swiss cheese, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato and garlic mayo.
|Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.49
With Monk’s signature pickles and classic
mayo.
|Southwest Chicken Sandwich
|$12.69
Cajun spices, crisp bacon, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and spicy ranch dressing.
More about North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
958 Liberty Dr, Verona
|North & South Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Fried chicken breast, Nashville style hot sauce, cayenne mayo, lettuce, pickles, toasted bun, with fries
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$12.50
Smoked chicken breast, cheddar, bacon, Carolina honey mustard sauce, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun, fries