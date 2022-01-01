Chicken tenders in Verona
Wiscow Verona
1050 N. Edge Trail, Verona
|Beyond Chicken Tender Basket
|$12.99
Five plant-based chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce and fresh Monk’s Bar & Grill potato chippers.
Monk's Bar and Grill
1050 North Edge Trail, Verona
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|$12.29
Crispy chicken tenders wrapped in a fresh tomato basil tortilla, stuffed with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.
|Chicken Tenders Basket
|$11.49
Four crispy chicken tenders served with your favorite dipping sauce.
|Beyond Chicken Tenders Basket
|$11.49
Four crispy chicken tenders served with your favorite dipping sauce.