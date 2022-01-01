Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Verona

Go
Verona restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Verona
  • /
  • Chocolate Chip Cookies

Verona restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Milio's

1011 N Edge Trail, Verona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.79
More about Milio's
Item pic

 

Monk's Bar and Grill

1050 North Edge Trail, Verona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae$5.99
A large, warm chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Verona

Sweet Potato Fries

Pies

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Chicken Pizza

French Fries

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Verona to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Waunakee

No reviews yet

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston