Coleslaw in
Verona
/
Verona
/
Coleslaw
Verona restaurants that serve coleslaw
Monk's Bar and Grill
1050 North Edge Trail, Verona
No reviews yet
Large Coleslaw
$3.49
More about Monk's Bar and Grill
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
958 Liberty Dr, Verona
Avg 4.5
(75 reviews)
Pint Coleslaw
$7.00
Coleslaw
$3.50
More about North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
Madison
