Verri's Italian Ristorante - 785 N Church St
Open today 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location
785 N Church St, Hendersonville NC 28792
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
West First Wood-Fired - 101B 1st Avenue West
No Reviews
101B 1st Avenue West Hendersonville, NC 28792
View restaurant
Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards - 588 Chestnut Ridge Road
No Reviews
588 Chestnut Ridge Road Hendersonville, NC 28792
View restaurant
Hubba Hubba Smokehouse - 2724 Greenville Hwy
No Reviews
2724 Greenville Hwy Flat Rock, NC 28731
View restaurant