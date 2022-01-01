Go
Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant

Great Food! Great Beer! Great Atmosphere! All right here in beautiful Woodford County!

513 Marsailles Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (585 reviews)

Popular Items

Pretzel and Beer Cheese Platter$10.99
Warm VBC Beer Cheese served with a large Bavarian Pretzel, celery, and carrots.
Wings$10.99
Ten Wings fried plain or tossed in your choice of sauce.
Summer's Chicken Tenders$4.99
Highway 60 Tacos$10.99
Your choice of three tacos. mix and match!
Chicken Tenders$7.99
Tenders fried in Kentucky Kernel breading and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
The Stinger Burger$10.99
We've upgraded our Go Big Blue! Blackened burger patty topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, spring mix, pickle, tomato and a spicy mayo on a brioche bun.
Cranberry Almond Salad$8.99
Spring mix tossed onion, carmalized almonds, dried cranberries, madarin oranges, tomato, and parmesan cheese served with choice of dressing.
French Fries$2.99
VBC Burger$10.99
Burger patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and your choice of cheese.
Potato Skins$8.49
Hearty baked potato, sliced and stuffed with melted cheese, bacon, chives, and served with a side of sour cream.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

513 Marsailles Rd

Versailles KY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
