Chef salad in Versailles

Versailles restaurants that serve chef salad

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Wallace Station

3854 Old Frankfort Pike, Versailles

Avg 4.7 (212 reviews)
Takeout
LOW CARB PROTEIN POWER CHEF SALAD$9.99
roast turkey, city ham, swiss, red onion, tomato, baby lettuces, egg, & choice of dressing
More about Wallace Station
Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant image

 

Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant

513 Marsailles Rd, Versailles

Avg 4.3 (585 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$11.99
Romaine lettuce with turkey, ham, bacon, tomato, onion, cucumber, and cheese served with your choice of dressing.
More about Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant
Rolling Oven image

 

Rolling Oven - Taproom

140 Court Street, Versailles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$11.00
More about Rolling Oven - Taproom

