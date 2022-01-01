Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Versailles

Versailles restaurants
Toast

Versailles restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Wallace Station image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Wallace Station

3854 Old Frankfort Pike, Versailles

Avg 4.7 (212 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.99
Buttermilk and pickle juice brined KY Proud boneless chicken breast rolled and fried in Weisenberger flour. Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and special sauce!
More about Wallace Station
Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant image

 

Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant

513 Marsailles Rd, Versailles

Avg 4.3 (585 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Grilled or Fried chicken served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun.
More about Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant
Rolling Oven image

 

Rolling Oven - Taproom

140 Court Street, Versailles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Rolling Oven - Taproom

