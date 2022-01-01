Chicken sandwiches in Versailles
Versailles restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Wallace Station
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Wallace Station
3854 Old Frankfort Pike, Versailles
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$8.99
Buttermilk and pickle juice brined KY Proud boneless chicken breast rolled and fried in Weisenberger flour. Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and special sauce!
More about Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant
Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant
513 Marsailles Rd, Versailles
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Grilled or Fried chicken served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun.