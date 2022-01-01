Chicken tenders in Versailles

Wallace Station

3854 Old Frankfort Pike, Versailles

Avg 4.7 (212 reviews)
INSIDE OUT HOT BROWN$10.99
roast turkey, ham, bacon, tomato & white cheddar mornay
MERV'S HAM & JALAPENO$9.99
city ham, caramelized onion, house pickled jalapenos, chipotle mayo & provolone
SANTA ANITA CLUB$9.99
roast turkey, Pepper Jack, bacon, guacamole, lettuce and tomato with chipotle mayo on toast
Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant

513 Marsailles Rd, Versailles

Avg 4.3 (585 reviews)
Summer's Chicken Tenders$4.99
Chicken Tenders$7.99
Tenders fried in Kentucky Kernel breading and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
