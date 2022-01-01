Chili in Versailles
Versailles restaurants that serve chili
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Wallace Station
3854 Old Frankfort Pike, Versailles
|CUP of CHILI
|$3.99
|QUART of CHILI
|$13.99
|BOWL of CHILI
|$6.49
Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant
513 Marsailles Rd, Versailles
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$9.99
Seasoned fries topped with VBC Chili and shredded cheese.
|Mug of Chili
|$3.99
Homemade chili made with VBC beer and topped with shredded cheese.