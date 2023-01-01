Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in Versailles

Go
Versailles restaurants
Toast

Versailles restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Ricardo's Grill & Pub

110 Frankfort Street, Versailles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Club Sandwich$13.49
A turkey and ham sandwich on wheat toast, with lettuce, tomato, bacon, Cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, and dijon mayo with one side item.
More about Ricardo's Grill & Pub
Consumer pic

 

Cluckers - Versailles

480 Lexington Road, Suite 2, Versailles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Club Sandwich$10.99
Grilled or hand-breaded, fresh never frozen, chicken breast with sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and choice of side.
Can have it tossed in your favorite sauce.
Substitute Pretzel Bun for .99 cents.
More about Cluckers - Versailles

Browse other tasty dishes in Versailles

Pretzels

Chicken Tenders

Fish Sandwiches

French Fries

Jalapeno Poppers

Chef Salad

Cake

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Versailles to explore

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (535 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (297 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (902 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (283 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston