Club sandwiches in Versailles
Versailles restaurants that serve club sandwiches
Ricardo's Grill & Pub
110 Frankfort Street, Versailles
|Club Sandwich
|$13.49
A turkey and ham sandwich on wheat toast, with lettuce, tomato, bacon, Cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, and dijon mayo with one side item.
Cluckers - Versailles
480 Lexington Road, Suite 2, Versailles
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$10.99
Grilled or hand-breaded, fresh never frozen, chicken breast with sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and choice of side.
Can have it tossed in your favorite sauce.
Substitute Pretzel Bun for .99 cents.