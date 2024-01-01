Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fritters in
Versailles
/
Versailles
/
Fritters
Versailles restaurants that serve fritters
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Wallace Station
3854 Old Frankfort Pike, Versailles
Avg 4.7
(212 reviews)
ARTICHOKE FRITTERS
$8.99
with smoked tomato ranch
More about Wallace Station
Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant
513 Marsailles Rd, Versailles
Avg 4.3
(585 reviews)
3 Cornbread Fritters
$1.50
More about Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant
