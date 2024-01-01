Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Versailles

Versailles restaurants
Toast

Versailles restaurants that serve fritters

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Wallace Station

3854 Old Frankfort Pike, Versailles

Avg 4.7 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ARTICHOKE FRITTERS$8.99
with smoked tomato ranch
More about Wallace Station
Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant

513 Marsailles Rd, Versailles

Avg 4.3 (585 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
3 Cornbread Fritters$1.50
More about Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant

