Pies in Versailles

Versailles restaurants
Versailles restaurants that serve pies

Wallace Station image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Wallace Station

3854 Old Frankfort Pike, Versailles

Avg 4.7 (212 reviews)
Takeout
CHOCOLATE BOURBON PECAN PIE$4.99
PEANUT BUTTER PIE$4.99
BOURBON CHESS PIE$4.99
More about Wallace Station
Rolling Oven image

 

Rolling Oven - Taproom

140 Court Street, Versailles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Not Your Moms Pumpkin Pie$6.00
More about Rolling Oven - Taproom

