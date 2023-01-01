Tacos in Versailles
Versailles restaurants that serve tacos
More about Cluckers - Versailles
Cluckers - Versailles
480 Lexington Road, Suite 2, Versailles
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco
|$12.49
Fresh chicken tenders (fried or grilled) served in 3 flour tortillas and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheeses, bacon and drizzled with our house-made ranch dressing.
|Cluckin Chicken Taco
|$12.49
Fresh chicken tenders (fried or grilled) served in 3 flour tortillas and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and shredded cheeses.
Pick your choice of sauce to drizzle on top to kick it up a notch.