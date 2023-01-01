Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Versailles

Versailles restaurants that serve tacos

Cluckers - Versailles

480 Lexington Road, Suite 2, Versailles

Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco$12.49
Fresh chicken tenders (fried or grilled) served in 3 flour tortillas and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheeses, bacon and drizzled with our house-made ranch dressing.
Cluckin Chicken Taco$12.49
Fresh chicken tenders (fried or grilled) served in 3 flour tortillas and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and shredded cheeses.
Pick your choice of sauce to drizzle on top to kick it up a notch.
Versailles Brewing Company Restaurant

513 Marsailles Rd, Versailles

Avg 4.3 (585 reviews)
Highway 60 Tacos$13.99
Your choice of three tacos. mix and match!
