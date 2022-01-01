Verse
An all encompassing discovery of Food, Drink and Entertainment in a comfortable, non pretentious atmosphere, while receiving a specially curated, customized and detailed service experience.
Seasonal and sustainable fare maintaining the true essence of nature, through flavor, texture and presentation
4212 Lankershim Blvd
Toluca Lake CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:30 am
