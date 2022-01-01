Go
An all encompassing discovery of Food, Drink and Entertainment in a comfortable, non pretentious atmosphere, while receiving a specially curated, customized and detailed service experience.
Seasonal and sustainable fare maintaining the true essence of nature, through flavor, texture and presentation

4212 Lankershim Blvd

Popular Items

SHRIMP Burrito$13.00
*ALL BURRITOS COME WITH A SIDE OF LIME CRÈME FRAICHE, PICKLED JALAPENO, PICKLED TOKYO TURNIP, LIME WEDGE, BURNT TOMATO SALSA, TOMATILLO SALSA
*ROLLED WITH RICE, ROASTED PEPPERS, OAXCAN CHEESE
HANGER ANTICUCHO Burrito$14.00
*ALL BURRITOS COME WITH A SIDE OF LIME CRÈME FRAICHE, PICKLED JALAPENO, PICKLED TOKYO TURNIP, LIME WEDGE, BURNT TOMATO SALSA, TOMATILLO SALSA
*ROLLED WITH RICE, ROASTED PEPPERS, OAXCAN CHEESE
Rice Bowl$13.00
COOKED WITH WHITE SOY, GREEN ONIONS, FISH SAUCE, SALSA MACHA, PEANUT AND CHILE DE ARBOL SAUCE, TOPPED WITH TOASTED NORI AND SESAME. INCLUDES 1 PROTEIN, 2 VEGETABLES AND 2 TOPPINGS
Crispy Rice Bowl$16.00
Marinated Hanger, Fried Rice, Shishito, Red Pepper, Kimchi, Sesame Seed
Caesar Salad$12.00
Croutons, Parmigiano Cheese
Fiesta for TWO$45.00
2 BURRITOS OF YOUR CHOICE\t,
1 NACHOS WITH BURNT TOMATO SALSA, TOMATILLO CILANTRO SALSA, LEMON CRÈME FRAICHE, CHARRED LIMES, PICKLED JALAPENO, PICKLED TOKYO TURNIPS AND PROTEIN OF YOUR CHOICE.
PLUS DRINKS:
PALOMINA Avion Silver Tequila, Grapefruit Juice, Blue Agave Syrup, Fresh Lime Juice, Orange Bitters and a bottle of soda water to top the drink FOR TWO and a NON ALCOHOLIC HORCHATA FOR TWO
Seared Albacore Tostada$9.00
Munak Farm Sungolds, Salsa Chirmol, Cilandro Blossom, Crushed Avocado, Yuzu
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Calabrian Jam, Oaxcan Cheese, Baby Gem Lettuce
The Smokin Old Fashioned$23.00
Angels Envy Bourbon, Angostura Bitter, Sugar. Orange Peel
(MAKES 3 DRINKS)
Brick Oven Pizza$18.00
with mozzarella, fennel pollen,
crushed black pepper, and Pleasant Ridge cheese
Location

4212 Lankershim Blvd

Toluca Lake CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:30 am
