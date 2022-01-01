Go
Verve Kombucha Kitchen and Bar

During the Covid-19 shutdown, we will operate as the Verve Victory Cafe. Use the dropdown menu to choose between lunch, dinner, kids menu and meal subscription and order for curbside pickup. Thank you!

327 W 3rd St.

Popular Items

Refill LV$2.25
Bucha Burger$12.00
Brisket & Chuck Patty - Swiss Cheese - Bacon Jam
House Fries$5.00
Old Bay Seasoning - Garlic Mayo - Heinz Ketchup *Gluten Free
Tenderloin$12.00
Panko Breaded Tenderloin - Green Cabbage Slaw - Pepper Jelly
Burger of the Week$15.00
Check Social Media
Cauliflower Wings$10.00
8 Cauliflower Wings - House Thai Peanut Sauce - Crispy Rice Sticks *Gluten Free *Vegetarian
Location

327 W 3rd St.

Waterloo IA

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
